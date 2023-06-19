Sofija Milošević was baptized before her wedding with Luka Jović details | Entertainment

Sofija Milošević decided to be baptized in order to marry her chosen one, Luka Jović, in the church.

After getting engaged on the yacht they sailed around Italy, the popular couple decided to say the fateful “yes” in front of the registrar and God. On this occasion, Sofiawithout much fanfare and the presence of the media, she was baptized on Saturday in the Ruzica church in Kalemegdan. The holy act was attended by her future husband, as well as the closest circle of family and friends, after which they continued the celebration in a well-known Belgrade restaurant.

How Courier reports, Sofia had wanted to be baptized for a long time, and this was a necessary prerequisite for her to enter into a church marriage with Jović. For this festive occasion, the model wore a reduced, light pink dress with an interesting detail on the shoulder, which she combined with “Chanel” sandals in the same color.



According to further reports, the wedding of the football player and the model will take place in the near future, and as things currently stand, the two will most likely get married in the Church of St. Sava in Vračar, in the crypt of the Holy Great Martyr Prince Lazar, where they fatefully “yes” before they were also spoken by many other couples known to the public. After that, they will have a celebration for their families and friends.

Sofia and Luka will get married civilly before this sacred act, but they have not yet agreed whether they will do it in Belgrade before the church wedding itself or at some exotic destination during the summer, and only in the presence of the godfathers. By the way, the model and the football player chose their closest friends with whom they have been friends since childhood, so they had no doubts about it.

