Sofija Una said that she enjoys her relationship with Uroš Ćertić and what was crucial for him when it comes to romance

Source: Instagram/tajninatajna/ukicertic011

Former cooperative member Sofija Una Manić, after leaving Zadruga 6, revealed that she entered into a romantic relationship with stuntman Uroš Ćertić, who followed her participation and waited for her to be together.

“Uroš and I clicked at first, but he defended himself, said that he was in love, that he was faithful, and I respected that. I was very sorry when he left, but now, when I also left, there is no room for regret anymore , but with beautiful things. The crucial thing was that I was untouchable for men. Uros no longer has a crush, now the crush is me,” said Sofija Una and continued:

“We heard and saw each other as soon as I got out, it’s nice to do that there and I didn’t want to allow myself to have a so-called relationship, in which I would be insulted, God forbid some confrontation, I avoided all that. I didn’t want to be remembered for someone throwing water on me, throwing things at me, insulting me, spitting on me. I didn’t want such a picture to be sent, even though they attacked me there because of it and called me Uroš’s protégé. It doesn’t matter to me now, love was born. Uros is someone who suits me physically, in terms of behavior, attitudes, origin, culture, everything, he is the man of my dreams. I’m still a little overwhelmed by everything, but I certainly like his closeness and commitment,” she told Srpski telegraf.



The last time Uroš Ćertić found himself in the public eye was when he ran away from a reality show in which he had caused scandals, and he also came into conflict with Kristijan Goluboviće, who was disqualified from the Cooperative after attacking him. Known as a great seducer, he admitted that he had been with 300 women, and most of them were married singers, actresses, as well as presenters.

“I heard that a Serbian singer was with 150 women, and I had twice as many, even 300! I was with many famous ladies who at that moment had boyfriends or husbands. I was not with women who are happily married, but I was their shoulder to cry on. I even helped some to save their marriage! They come to my place, relax, then stay with their husband,” said Ćertić and added:

“There isn’t a channel on Serbian television that I haven’t ‘friended’ with one or more presenters who work on it. It’s funny to me when I’m a guest on a show and no one knows I was with the woman who hosts it. I’m very lucky, actresses and singers fell for me… I have topics to talk about with actresses because we’re from the same world. That’s why it’s easier for me with them than with singers”.

