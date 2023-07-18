Soft Cell, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Marc Almond and Dave Ball will be at Jardins de Pedralbes (Barcelona) on July 23 as the only Spanish stop on their tour this year. They will present the songs of “Happiness Not Included” (2022), their fifth album, but they will also rescue the handful of classics. Marc Almond, true to his custom, answers us by e-mail.

“Happiness Not Included” (2022) was Soft Cell’s first album in twenty years. Did you feel a special responsibility for being at the level of your previous albums?

Not really. The last few years have been a struggle. The pandemic changed us all. If you went outside, you could catch the virus and become seriously ill or die. In one way or another, it was difficult for almost everyone. I watched friends get sick or lose loved ones or businesses to something that had nothing to do with them, and then feel the anxiety and stress that went along with it. A madness that thematically was very Soft Cell, and in the end what you try to do is deal with topics that are significant to you. There is a lot of madness in the world, and that makes us feel out of place and on the edge of the precipice.

How did you assess the reaction of your fans to the album? Was it positive or negative?

Honestly, neither positive nor negative feedback is very helpful. The disc is what it is. I don’t feel the need to know the truth about everything. Sometimes so much light on things can be a burden for us as individuals. The truth lies somewhere between the truth and the lie. I guess finding your own truth is a survival mechanism I’ve had to live with.

“The biggest challenge is the need for us as individuals to find some meaning in our lives”

You have been touring as Soft Cell since 2018. Were you clear then that you wanted to release a new album, or is this a consequence of the live shows?

These things just happen organically. Who really knows? You think it’s your last gig, and then suddenly it’s not anymore because you have a new offer to do more, and that’s how it works. I still love performing live, to the point where I act like I’m on stage even when I’m not. The fans have been very loyal, and sometimes long-suffering: I’m not always the easiest artist for them.

Did you want to express with the title of the album some kind of skepticism towards happiness? Is it more complicated to be happy nowadays?

Are you really asking me that? Life owes us nothing. There are no guarantees. One of the expressions that I dislike the most, and that was used too much during the confinement is that of “it is what it is”, when most of the time, it is not! Nobody said that happiness was included in this life. I think the biggest challenge is the need for us as individuals to find some meaning in our lives, and for me, and I stress only for me, it’s about accepting this thing called life: this short firework should be appreciated for that alone, a time to rejoice, and I hope the album sheds some light on that.

I was lucky enough to see you a few months ago live in Valencia, and I wanted to know if it’s easy for you to switch from your solo concerts to those you do with Soft Cell, if they are somehow different experiences for you.

For me they are two completely separate experiences. As a Soft Cell singer, I approach acting quite differently, I take on a much bigger role. As a solo artist, I try to be more of the person that I really am in my performance.

How do you prepare the setlist for these concerts? New material at the beginning and gradually you incorporate the classics? Is it easy for you to find the right sequence so that the intensity is maintained?

We open with something that people know, and then new songs come in before going back to the classics.

How do you maintain the same passion and energy every time you tackle old songs like “Tainted Love”, “Bedsitter” or “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye”? Are they songs that belong more to the fans than to their authors?

I don’t quite know how to answer you. Every performer, regardless of who they are, has to dig through her back catalogue, and I guess after so long you go back to those songs and respect them for what they’ve brought you as a singer or performer.

Recently you have been playing with the Bauhaus musicians and other artists some songs from the repertoire of Kurt Weill, Bertolt Brecht and Duke Ellington. How was the experience?

Extremely demanding, because they are relentless and difficult songs, but they deal with issues that are still relevant today.

Looking back in time, what would you say are your best albums?

I guess Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (1981), Torment and Toreros (1983) and most recently Shadows & Reflections (2017).

How do you feel in Spain?

I have always been in love with Barcelona and the Spanish people. They are so full of life and love and passion… all these wonderful clichés. And the show that we bring to Barcelona is technically marvellous, of which I am very proud.

Are you working on new material?

Yes. At the moment we have some trips, festivals in which to perform, and we take it easy. I count my blessings with each of my hands and try to look towards a kinder future. And that is a challenge for all of us.