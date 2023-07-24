Softball, World Cup 2023: Italy never stops and wins 6-1 against Canada!

A superlative Italy surprises even Canada and travel with full points ai World Championships 2023, review underway for what concerns group C in our country, specifically in Castions Di Strada and Buttrio (Udine). In fact, the blues have surpassed the North Americans with the result of 6-1, mainly exploiting a big inning in the fourth inning.

After two rounds finished without big jolts, coach Federico Pizzolini’s girls put the nose in front of the third round: Longhi starts with a single, advances to second on a sacrifice bunt by Rotondo, then Gasparotto hits the hit which completes the lap. It will be the prelude to one phase overflowing with tricolor hues: in the fourth inning, in fact, another single by Longhi arrives which allows Filler and Koutsoyanopulos to bring the run up to 3-0.

To complete the work there Sheldon and Longhi will think after a single to the right by Gasparotto, as well as Rotondo on a wild pitch. The Canadians, blocked for practically the entire duration of the match thanks to an extraordinary Cristina Toniolothey will become seriously dangerous only in the last act, first making a hit with a double by Leung, then stamping the first point of the match with a single to the left by Polidori and the relative seal by Leung.

After the third consecutive valid by Canada, coach Pizzolini decides to make Alexia Lacatena to try to block the inertia. A more than apt move. From that moment on, the blues made no more mistakes, thwarting every attempt by their rivals and thus closing the accounts with the score of 6-1, already looking forward to tomorrow, the day of the match against the Philippines. Now you can really dream.

Photo: WSBC

