Softee, critic of his album Natural (2023)

Softee scrolls by “Natural” screaming that he needs love everywhere. Self love, love of his family, of his friends; and inevitably the love of that figure that has generated great wounds in her after the break she was going through in the process of creating this new project.

With an emo essence beginning, through “The Floor”, which accompanies the album cover well and marks one of the best songs on the album. Soon Softee she recovers the two usual paths that make her stronger as an artist and she knows that she must empower herself. The pity is that with such an interesting opening, the sound jump ends up generating a more than evident drop in interest. On the one hand, there is that eighties synth pop that stretches through a narrative of harmless songs, easy to eat, but difficult to retain. Stories of eternal love and hand-to-hand confrontation as a pure physical need to expel everything that has remained inside after putting an end to a relationship. A source of relief, sincerity and reset to be able to follow the path that corresponds to him without rancor. A compilation of songs that the artist will return to over time and throw her hands up, remembering the consequences left by the despair of love.

The other side of the coin is the ’90s-leaning r’n’b side that Softee lets loose on some of the tracks. Classic sound bases on which Nina appears almost as if she were in an acting performance. Sometimes it is difficult for her to enter her narrative, connect with her speeches, and there are few better ways to talk about love and desire than by resorting to this genre. The DIY essence continues to throb throughout the album, which is not a bad thing. There is a bit of a think tank feeling, of using this new album almost as a way to unify the musical creation processes that he has experienced in recent years, rather than trying to generate a clearly conceptual album. “Natural” is Softee’s previous step to finding herself definitively as an artist, to understanding what her role is in the industry, and to let herself flow much more when a proposal enters her head without making giant leaps. We still have to see a Nina who truly defends her own sound and who knows how to take all the good things she already shows in the releases we’ve seen so far to another level. A Nina who, when making decisions, would have left out “Red Light Green” with that sampler of “The Squid Game” It already had its moment of glory. See also Trump appeals to Putin: reveal harmful information about the Biden family