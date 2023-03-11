“Airbag” is the first preview of the new album by Soge Culebra. The album, produced by Garabatto, shows us the most urban and trapera face of the singer. The theme has come out together with a video clip full of speed directed by Ernest Medina.

After the success of “7 lagrimas remix”, which has reached more than 25 million streams, Soge Culebra collaborates with Garabatto on an album fusion of trap and electronic. With “Airbag”, Soge projects a much more mature image. In fact, this work gives way to a new stage in his carrer, adult and defined.

“Airbag” shares the more urban and casual side of Soge Culebra. However, the Murcian does not neglect the personality that characterizes him in all his topics. The album explores fresh sounds, but maintains the intimate nature of the lyrics that consolidate Soge Culebra as one of the new benchmarks in contemporary urban music. In this sense, the artist stands as one of the great promises of the national music scene.