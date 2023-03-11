Home World Soge Culebra releases his new single “Airbag”
World

Soge Culebra releases his new single “Airbag”

by admin
Soge Culebra releases his new single “Airbag”

“Airbag” is the first preview of the new album by Soge Culebra. The album, produced by Garabatto, shows us the most urban and trapera face of the singer. The theme has come out together with a video clip full of speed directed by Ernest Medina.

After the success of “7 lagrimas remix”, which has reached more than 25 million streams, Soge Culebra collaborates with Garabatto on an album fusion of trap and electronic. With “Airbag”, Soge projects a much more mature image. In fact, this work gives way to a new stage in his carrer, adult and defined.

“Airbag” shares the more urban and casual side of Soge Culebra. However, the Murcian does not neglect the personality that characterizes him in all his topics. The album explores fresh sounds, but maintains the intimate nature of the lyrics that consolidate Soge Culebra as one of the new benchmarks in contemporary urban music. In this sense, the artist stands as one of the great promises of the national music scene.

See also  Ukraine, film star Pasha Lee died in the clashes: he was 33 years old

You may also like

Empoli-Udinese | Sottil in the pre: “There is...

A minor was arrested for the murder of...

The father from Niš who raped his daughter...

Silicon Valley Bank, what you need to know...

Sanctions on Russia block almost everything, but not...

Murder Attanasio, the Italian State against the request...

The world’s 15th country with a population of...

Alessandro Pajola knocked out the cheerleader | Sport

They play Perin-Vlahovic. Pogba available

in car burglary tools

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy