On October 17, according to the French “Echo” report, French President Macron said that France’s goal is to produce 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, and it will reach the level of 1 million electric vehicles per year by 2027. By 2035, 100% of cars will be electric vehicles.

In addition, Macron said that France will reach the level of producing 1 million electric vehicles per year by 2027. In addition, France will increase financial assistance for half of households to buy electric vehicles from 6,000 euros to 7,000 euros.