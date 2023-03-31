Joe Biden sees it this way: «Putin thought he was finnishizing NATO, instead he was born Finland». The American president’s joke, one of his favorites, dates back to last summer. The approach process was longer than expected, but yesterday even the Turkish parliament has given the green light to Helsinki. Then Sweden’s time will come. At that point the Baltic Sea will become a great expanse dominated by the Atlantic Alliance. And this is perhaps the most glaring miscalculation committed by the Kremlin’s number one. So far the cruisers, the submarines part of the “Northern Fleet”, based in Kaliningrad, the Russian enclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, have moved more or less freely, disturbing, indeed better, harassing the traffic of the two neutral nations of ‘Europe. From now on, NATO radars, satellites, spy systems, as well as American warships, will guard Europe’s last free zone.

There will also be consequences on the balance in the far North, in the Arctic, where the melting of the ice is opening up unprecedented ways of communication and is triggering a heated international competition for the search for underwater gas fields. Russia is one of the eight states bordering the polar cap; the other seven are all part of the transatlantic alliance: USA, Canada, Iceland, Norway, Denmark and, of course, Sweden and Finland. It is easy to imagine who will find the advantage in the battle for military hegemony which will inevitably accompany the economic and commercial competition.

Ma the impact will also be profound on land. Finland shares 1,340 kilometers of border with its bulky neighbours. For years it was one of the most porous borders of the Old Continent, with an intense movement of goods and people, as well as cultural exchanges. Now the Social Democrat premier Sanna Marin wants to build a wall, along the 260 kilometers not protected by rivers, lakes or birch forests.

And then there’s the Lappish army. And here accounting becomes disastrous for Putin. Finnish governments have cultivated a system of ‘suspicious neutrality’. Many NATO members, including Italy, have abolished compulsory military service. Finland doesn’t. The Alliance’s general command in Brussels is now able to mobilize around 40,000 soldiers in a matter of days. The goal is to quickly reach 300,000. Helsinki, in the event of an emergency, can immediately deploy an army of 280,000 units, made up of super-trained departments, with the most advanced technological equipment and, above all, able to integrate with the formations of other NATO countries (so-called ‘interoperability’).