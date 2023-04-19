Soleá Morente reveals more dates for her new tour

Soleá Morente has announced more confirmed dates for his new tour this year throughout the state while preparing the songs for his new album that will be produced by Guille MilkywayAlso known by his stage name The blue House. The artist comes from a 2022 where she swept her album “Aurora and Enrique”with which he toured more than forty cities.

Now, Soleá Morente returns to the roads to give a multitude of concerts where attendees can enjoy their classic hits and what is to come in this new project. The first single from this new album, which mixes the usual sound of the singer with the electronics of The Blue house, is called “Let’s forget”. This single allows us to get an idea of ​​what is to come: an album that will once again be a new turn and an inspiration in the career of the woman from Granada.

Although there are still dates to be confirmed, the next concerts of Soleá Morente son: April 29 (Festival Ressons Penedès by Cruïlla, Barcelona), May 6 (Sala REM, May 6), June 3 (Teatro Fernán Gómez, Madrid), July 6 (Brisa Festival, Málaga) , on July 21 (La Térmica Cultural, Ponferrada), from August 4 to 5 (Santander Music Festival, Santander), on August 23 (Flamenco On Fire, Pamplona) and on September 8 (Baeza, Jaén).

