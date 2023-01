LONDON – It is a town of just over 10,000 inhabitants in the Donbass region, in northeastern Ukraine, which no one had ever heard of until a few weeks ago. But now Soledar attracts the attention of the media from all over the world because a pitched battle between Russians and Ukrainians has been fought for days in its inhabited centre, with such heavy bombings “not seen since the Second World War” according to a military source, and house-to-house shootings.