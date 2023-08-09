Home » Solidarity Day in Slovenia | Info
Solidarity Day in Slovenia | Info

Solidarity Day in Slovenia | Info

The Slovenian government has decided to declare Monday, August 14, as a day of solidarity and citizens will get a day off to help repair the damage caused by the floods.

Source: ZIGA ZIVULOVIC JR/EPA

Prime Minister Robert Golob said that the country wants to end the difficult period in the spirit of solidarity and that people will get a day off to help an acquaintance, neighbor, friend and everyone who was hit by heavy floods, STA reported.

In a video address published on “Instagram”, Golob stated that in recent days many initiatives and proposals from citizens have arrived regarding the catastrophic floods, and one of them was to declare August 14 a day off so that everyone could show those who were affected disaster that they are not alone.

The Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry criticized this decision, stating that the day of solidarity would create additional costs for companies in other parts of the country and that it would be better if, instead of a day off, the government ordered that the daily cost of labor be donated to help the vulnerable.

The Chamber believes that the non-working day will also affect the companies affected by the floods that managed to repair the damage and plan to start again.

The floods that hit Slovenia at the end of last week were declared the worst natural disaster since independence. Two-thirds of the country was devastated, many lost their homes, and six people lost their lives.

