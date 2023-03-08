5
She, every night in hell She makes her descent Used to being alone in her world. Every evening, she succumbs to the pain. Cold and miserable Her, every night When everything shines On her bed, she cries… Caught in agony On her pale gaze Fixed towards the ceiling She thinks about her life… Tonight, she should come to terms with the facts. She should accept this loneliness. A…
See also Pegasus case, the Israeli spy software company speaks out: "An orchestrated campaign against us. We have saved tens of thousands of lives"