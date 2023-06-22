Solynieve Expert Group, review of Primera necesidad (2023)

The expected return of Solynieve Expert Group is materialized in a format as romantic as the EP, an option that, far from seeming insufficient, manages to enhance its virtues and confirm the existing desire to listen to new music by the band from Granada. There are four themes that make up “First need”a reference of barely fifteen minutes that manages to specify all the specificities of a group that stopped being a mere parallel project of its creators a long time ago.

The launch opens with the magnificent and immediate “The Lawsuit”, in which Jota uses an Andalusian accent to narrate one of those stories with autobiographical overtones loaded with irony and that shine so much in his unmistakable interpretation. For his part, “A crack” is one of the house’s majestic half-times, splendid in its growing, elegant development and with a narrative loaded with pangs of sense, while “Best thing that could happen to me” is the most obviously pop of the lot, with its classical air enveloping the piece and that vengeful aftertaste referring (yes) to Los Planetas. “The Dying” is the emotional song chosen to close this mini-LP, with an explicit title and in which Jota says goodbye to some loved ones (and others not so much) before what seems like his irremediable destiny, all covered by inspired instrumentation and a layer of humor black that revalues ​​the matter in question.

In neat and concrete forms, “First need” It’s another notch in the spotless moment trajectory of Solynieve Expert Group, the one that adds pieces to the collection with freedom and anarchic rhythm. Some peculiarities, those wielded by the quintet, that far from motivating forgetfulness seem to help their valuation rise, after forcing each return to be tasted with intensity and passion, extending the enthusiasm until the next (and almost certainly again convincing) installment.