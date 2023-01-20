Mogadishu. The death toll from the attack carried out today in Somalia by al-Shabab extremists against an army base in Galcad, nella regione di Galgudud. This is the worst battle since the government launched a major military offensive against al-Shabab extremists last August.

This is what emerges from the versions provided both by the Somali government and by the fighters linked to al-Qaeda, which although differ from each other because the first speaks of the death of over 100 extremists and 7 soldiers, while a spokesman for Al-Shabaab, Sheikh Abu Musab, reported the deaths of more than 150 Somali soldiers and agents.



In white the region of Galguduud

According to the Somali government version, more than 100 al-Shabab extremists died after attacking a Somali National Army base in the village of Galcad, recently taken away from the control of the fighters. In addition, the executive reports that in what it calls “the intense attack” 7 soldiers were also killed, including an officer of the elite Danab brigade, trained by the United States, but specifies that the army has maintained control of the basis. The government expressed gratitude to international allies who assisted in the battle. A resident of Galcad, Abukar Uluso, told Associated Press of a heavy firefight: “It was during dawn prayers when I heard the sound of explosions followed by an exchange of gunfire,” he said, adding that “civilian casualties are minimal as the attack took place inside the military base”.

Last year the Somali government said an “all-out war” against al-Shabab. The extremist group has thousands of fighters and has long controlled parts of central and southern Somalia, often carrying out high-profile attacks in the capital, Mogadishu. The government has claimed success in recapturing many communities in recent months during what has been described as the most significant offensive in more than a decade. Security analysts have warned however that maintaining territory will be a challenge