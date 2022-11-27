The Islamic extremist militias of Al-Shabaab attacked the Villa Rose hotel in Mogadishu, not far from the presidential palace. The police said so. The attack would still be ongoing. According to some local media, Deputy Defense Minister Abdifatah Kasim was injured in the attack.

The Villa Rosa hotel and its surroundings – writes the Somali Times – are frequented by ministers and other senior officials. Police spokesman Ahmed Doodishe said in a statement that “the security forces are working to put an end to the Al-Shabaab attack. Several people were rescued.” According to the site, explosions and gunshots are heard in the area.

Abdi Hassan, a government employee who lives near the hotel, told the Associated Press he believes several government officials were inside the hotel when the attack began. Some were seen jumping the perimeter wall to safety, while others were rescued.