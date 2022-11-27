Home World Somalia, Al-Shabaab attacks a hotel in Mogadishu. Media: “Wounded Deputy Minister of Defense”
World

Somalia, Al-Shabaab attacks a hotel in Mogadishu. Media: “Wounded Deputy Minister of Defense”

by admin
Somalia, Al-Shabaab attacks a hotel in Mogadishu. Media: “Wounded Deputy Minister of Defense”

The Islamic extremist militias of Al-Shabaab attacked the Villa Rose hotel in Mogadishu, not far from the presidential palace. The police said so. The attack would still be ongoing. According to some local media, Deputy Defense Minister Abdifatah Kasim was injured in the attack.
The Villa Rosa hotel and its surroundings – writes the Somali Times – are frequented by ministers and other senior officials. Police spokesman Ahmed Doodishe said in a statement that “the security forces are working to put an end to the Al-Shabaab attack. Several people were rescued.” According to the site, explosions and gunshots are heard in the area.

Abdi Hassan, a government employee who lives near the hotel, told the Associated Press he believes several government officials were inside the hotel when the attack began. Some were seen jumping the perimeter wall to safety, while others were rescued.

See also  U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigns and criticizes U.S. decision to repatriate refugees as "inhumane"

You may also like

Hu Xijin changed?Land Media Does Not Follow Up...

Thousands of Protesters in Wuhan Shout “Human Rights”...

Climate change: Concepts of loss and damage, rich...

New York, 2 children stabbed to death in...

Iran, rapper Toomaj Salehi risks the death penalty:...

Ukrainian Military Equipment Aid Consumption Huge Allies Press...

Emma Corrin, Lady Diana of “The Crown” asks...

Protest against anti-Covid policy grows in China: “Xi...

China, blank sheets, mathematical formulas and the words...

Ukraine, Russian battalions heading east: the battle of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy