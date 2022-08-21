The official toll of the attack launched by the al Shabaab terrorist organization against the hotel is 21 dead and 117 injured Hayat a Mogadishu. This was announced by the Somali Ministry of Health after the clashes with which the security forces took control of the hotel where the terrorists were barricaded for 30 hours together with hostages ended today at dawn. 106 people were trapped in the hotel and rescued by the operation of the security forces.

Somalia, armed assault on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu August 19, 2022



Among the injured are 15 people who are in serious condition. Previously security sources told Somali media that around 30 people were killed.

The condemnation of the Farnesina

“Italy strongly condemns the attack carried out by Al Shabaab at the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu, is close to the families of the victims, the Somali people and institutions and asks that those responsible be brought to justice as soon as possible “. hotel in the Somali capital. “Italy remains at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms”, adds the note.