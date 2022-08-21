Home World Somalia, al-Shabab’s assault on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu ended: the toll is 21 dead and 117 injured
World

Somalia, al-Shabab’s assault on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu ended: the toll is 21 dead and 117 injured

by admin
Somalia, al-Shabab’s assault on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu ended: the toll is 21 dead and 117 injured

The official toll of the attack launched by the al Shabaab terrorist organization against the hotel is 21 dead and 117 injured Hayat a Mogadishu. This was announced by the Somali Ministry of Health after the clashes with which the security forces took control of the hotel where the terrorists were barricaded for 30 hours together with hostages ended today at dawn. 106 people were trapped in the hotel and rescued by the operation of the security forces.

Somalia, armed assault on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu

Among the injured are 15 people who are in serious condition. Previously security sources told Somali media that around 30 people were killed.

The condemnation of the Farnesina

“Italy strongly condemns the attack carried out by Al Shabaab at the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu, is close to the families of the victims, the Somali people and institutions and asks that those responsible be brought to justice as soon as possible “. hotel in the Somali capital. “Italy remains at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms”, adds the note.

Somalia, Al-Shabaab attack on a hotel in Mogadishu: 12 dead


See also  US Chamber against Big-Tech: 5 antitrust laws for Amazon, Apple, Google and Fb

You may also like

13 people killed in roof collapse accidents caused...

Russia claims to attack Udo, Ukraine says to...

“Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline will suspend gas supply...

Singapore, the turning point: the premier announces the...

Han Meiming will start joint military exercises in...

US-South Korea, military exercises resume after four years

Recognize that the CCP is more threatening than...

Indiana Governor Holcomb lands in Taiwan

Dugin, Savoini, the League: at what point is...

Who is Dugin, the ideologue who inspired Putin’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy