Il Pentagon announced that today the United States on Saturday they conducted a joint airstrike with the Somali government and US Africa Command (Africom) near Jiliabout 370 kilometers southwest of Mogadishuwhich led to the killing of the leader of the Islamist group Al-Shabaab. Although the US military did not explicitly name the target of the attack, the Somali Ministry of Information identified the murdered terrorist as Abdullahi Nadiron which hung a $ 3 million bounty from the United States.