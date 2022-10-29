In Mogadishu, Somalia, two car bombs caused “dozens of civilian victims”. National police spokesman Sadiq Dodishe reported about the attack in the area of ​​government offices, as reported by Somalia National News Agency. An Associated Press reporter present at the scene reported seeing “many” victims and said they appeared to be civilians traveling by public transport.

The reporter added that the second explosion occurred in front of a crowded restaurant. The director of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, told the PA that he had collected many injured and dead. One of the responding ambulances was destroyed in the second blast, Adan added in a tweet.