Sombor and Denver fans watch the NBA Finals game | Sports

Serbia and Jokic’s city do not sleep because of the best basketball player in the world.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Nikola Jokić plays for the title on the night between Monday and Tuesday, because Denver has the “match-ball” in the big NBA final against the Miami Heata his Sombor don’t sleep! Fans from Novi Sad, numerous smaller towns in Vojvodina, and even from abroad came to Nikola’s city to see off the biggest match of his career together, exactly where he started his journey to stardom.

“Is anyone for basketball?” Jokić wrote as a kid on Facebook, and that status became iconic. The interlocutors in Sombor revealed to us that it was not true that no one wanted to go to the basket with him, and we personally made sure that he was telling us the truth. And after a dark marriage, in the dead of night, basketball is played in Sombor and Nikola is mentioned. And of course, the mandatory “uniform” is his Denver jersey with the famous “fifteen” on the back. See how it is tonight in Sombor!

Because of Nikola, Sombor “breathes” basketball and only talks about it. This is what it looks like when your fellow citizen is the best basketball player on the planet: