Some African and/or Afro-descendant festivals not to be missed ~ Boosting children’s literature in Africa

Festival lovers will have plenty to eat in 2023. Africa, as usual, will be the scene of various events. Among this plethora of manifestations, three of them particularly hold our attention.

Festivals are more and more crossroads of interweaving of diverse cultures. Already, several initiatives of this order are mobilizing actors from all over the world. Obviously, these come to connect their specificities. In this logic, We will have the Festival Afropolitan Nomadthe FILAB (International Festival of Books and Assimilated Arts of Benin) and the first edition du hillfestival Kigali.

The Afropolitan Nomade festival

Afropolitain Nomade Festival 2023 poster / Afropolitain Nomade Festival photo credit

It is a festival that attracts more people over the years. Already, last year’s edition was electric. For this year, the term nomad will have even more meaning since it will take place in two continents and three countries: America (Canada), Africa (Morocco, Chad). After the phase of Canada, he will cross the Atlantic Ocean for Africa, more precisely in June 2023 in Chad and will complete his journey in September in the Maghreb.

International Festival of Books and Assimilated Arts of Benin

Poster International Festival of Books and Assimilated Arts of Benin / Photo credit FILAB

Also in Africa, book lovers will have the opportunity to vibrate to the rhythm of FILAB. From August 05 to 12, 2023 in Cotonou, young people will spend moments of exchange and sharing with actors in the book chain, around specific and diversified subjects. In addition, the festive side will be ensured by artistic performances, exhibitions of works of art. Finally, this meeting will be crowned by tourist activities.

The Hill Festival of Kigali

A little further east in Africa, another festival will be the center of attention. From August 04 to 05, 2023, Rwanda will be the scene of the first edition of the Hill Festival Kigali. Emphasis will be placed on the different musical varieties such as and reggae, hip hop and heritage music and dance. One of the objectives is to put local and international artists on the same stage. You have to understand that the stage will be a showcase for the expression of musical talent. For this, by responding to this festival, apart from discovering this rich country, you will experience unforgettable sensations.

In view of the above, the year 2023 will be rich in emotions. All you have to do is choose your destination according to your artistic and cultural preferences! Africa opens its doors to you, do not hesitate to enter.