Some American Democrats want to dismiss one of their senators

For several weeks, well-known members of the American Democratic Party have been asking one of their colleagues, Senator Dianne Feinstein, to resign because she would no longer be able to carry out her duties as a senator due to her age and an illness that has prevented her from doing so since February to vote in person in the Senate.

Feinstein’s absence, combined with the fact that the Democratic Party’s majority in the Senate is extremely small, has meant that some legislative procedures have been blocked for months: for this reason, American politics is being divided between those who believe that Feinstein should resign and those who she feels it is unfair and even sexist to ask her to step aside.

Dianne Feinstein, Senator from California, is 89 years old and is one of the best known US Senators currently in office. You have had a long and extremely important political career. In the late 1970s she was the president of the San Francisco City Council when Mayor Joe Moscone and City Councilman Harvey Milk (the first openly gay elected politician in US history) were assassinated in a political assassination. As chairman of the board, Feinstein then became mayor of San Francisco, a position she held for ten years.

In 1992 she was elected to the United States Senate for the first time, and has always been re-elected since then: she has assumed numerous important positions, including that of chair of the Intelligence Committee, and in 2012 she became the US senator to obtain the most votes in a single election to the Senate (7.7 million).

For some years now, however, Feinstein’s health has deteriorated quite severely. The Senator have known memory problems which have been going on since at least 2018, and on some public occasions it seemed lackluster.

In February of this year Feinstein was hospitalized for a herpes zoster infection, which left her severely debilitated: she was due to return to the Senate in March, but she has postponed her return several times, and there is still no precise date for when he will return. Out of 82 votes held in the Senate this year, Feinstein was absent by 60. That’s a problem for lawmaking, because the Democratic Party has a very narrow majority in the Senate, 51 to 49 senators (and there’s currently is another Democratic Senator absent due to illness, John Fetterman, who was hospitalized for treatment of depression).

Above all, Feinstein sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has the task of approving judicial appointments made by the Joe Biden administration: in the United States, federal judges at all levels, from the Supreme Court to the district courts, are chosen and appointed by the incumbent president, but to obtain the nomination they must first receive the assent of the Senate Judiciary Commission, and then of the entire Senate. Without Feinstein, however, the commission’s work cannot continue, and this is blocking the appointment of dozens of judges.

For some time in American politics, the appointment of judges has become a very important element for a president, because it means filling the country’s courts with ideologically aligned people who can defend the principles and laws of his presidency. Donald Trump in one term had named 226 judges, Barack Obama 320 (but in two terms), George W. Bush 322 and so on.

Compared to Trump, Biden is rather behind: he is in his third year of presidency (out of four that make up a term) and has so far appointed 119 judges. Feinstein’s absence is further delaying dozens of nominations.

For this reason, after months of absence, some Democratic lawmakers have begun to publicly ask for Feinstein’s resignation. The first was Ro Khanna, who tweeted that Feinstein should step down because he “is no longer able to fulfill his duties.” Other senators agreed with him.

It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 12, 2023

Under the American system, when a senator resigns his interim replacement must be appointed by the governor of the state he represents. Feinstein represents California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is a Democrat, has already said that if Feinstein steps down, he will nominate an African-American woman to replace him.

At this point a rather heated debate arose both within the Democratic Party and more generally in American politics on how right it was to ask a sick senator to give up her political career prematurely. Some felt that asking her to resign was disrespectful, others felt it was a matter of sexism.

Nancy Pelosi, longtime Democratic congressional speaker who recently retired, he said in an interview: «I don’t know what political objectives they are pursuing in attacking Senator Feinstein in this way. It seems to me that they have never attacked a male senator who had fallen ill in this way ». Norma Torres, a Democratic congresswoman, tweeted: “When women get old or ill, men quickly push them aside. When men get old or sick, they get promoted.”

Dear @SenFeinstein please get well soon. When women age or get sick, the men are quick to push them aside.

When men age or get sick, they get a promotion. #WomensRights ARE #HumanRights – Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) April 13, 2023

In these weeks of controversy, Feinstein has repeatedly said that he does not intend to resign. The senator tried to find a compromise solution by asking to be temporarily replaced by another Democratic senator in the Justice Committee, in order to continue work on the nominations. The Republicans however they opposedand nominations are still blocked.