some civilians injured – Corriere TV

Two Russian missiles hit a residential area in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, causing a fire. The regional administration made it known through Telegram. The governor, Oleh Sinegubov, announced that there are some injured, a woman and two men aged between 51 and 55, as well as two other people whose names have not been disclosed. The woman was hospitalized, while the men were treated on the spot (the video shared by Paolo Giordano)

Feb 5, 2023 – Updated Feb 5, 2023, 1:00pm

