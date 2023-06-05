Some flights canceled as Italian civil aviation workers strike – Xinhua English.news.cn

Some flights canceled as Italian civil aviation workers go on strike

CCTV News Client News On June 4, local time, many Italian aviation service unions and airlines went on strike to protest against the rising living costs of employees caused by high inflation and demand improved employee benefits.

The main participants in the strike were airport ground staff and other airport service personnel, as well as local employees of airlines such as Air Dolomites, Emirates, and American Airlines. The strike organized by some unions will last up to 24 hours. The organizers said that due to high inflation, the issue of improving the treatment of airline workers was imminent.

Headquarters reporter Li Yaoyang: Due to the strike, some domestic and international flights in Italy were cancelled, and relevant passengers were forced to change their itineraries, which had a considerable impact on Italian civil aviation and tourism.

At present, Italy is at the peak of returning trips during the small holidays, so the strike will cause inconvenience to many tourists. Italian Air Transport Company canceled 116 flights across the country on the 4th, and launched a corresponding special refund and change business. About 50 flights were canceled at Rome’s Fiumicino airport in Italy.