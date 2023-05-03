Some Greek far-right parties will not be able to stand for election

The Supreme Court of Greece it blocked the participation of the far-right National Party – The Greeks in the parliamentary elections to be held on May 21st.

The party was founded by Ilias Kasidiaris, a former deputy and spokesman for Golden Dawn, a neo-fascist party that had moderate electoral success between 2012 and 2019, whose main leaders, including Kasidiaris, were later sentenced to several years in prison for criminal association.

The Supreme Court has decided that in addition to the National Party – The Greeks, two other small far-right parties founded by former deputies of New Democracy, the party currently in government, will not be able to participate in the upcoming elections. For years in Greece, despite the interventions of the government and the courts, the extreme right has continued to have several links with the parties of the right which is said to be more institutional.

The current Greek government is led by New Democracy, a conservative and center-right party, which has been accused several times of not having taken a clear position against extremism in its political area in order not to risk alienating part of the electoral base. On the back of these allegations, but according to some above all for a political calculation, last February New Democracy helped pass through Parliament an amendment that does not allow a party to participate in elections if its leadership, official or unofficial, has been convicted of serious crimes.

On Tuesday 2 May, the country’s Supreme Court by a large majority decided to apply the new law despite a small change in the leadership of the National Party-The Greeks in the meantime. Last month, between the approval of the amendment and the Supreme Court ruling, the former assistant prosecutor of the Supreme Court Anastasios Kanellopoulos, 75, had replaced Kasidiaris at the helm of the party and announced his intention to revise the statute .

Kasidiaris was part of Golden Dawn, a neo-Nazi, misogynistic and racist party that existed since November 1993 and was born from a small sect of nostalgics of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. For years he had achieved insignificant political results, but after the 2008 financial crisis he gained support and votes thanks to various populist initiatives and anti-immigration propaganda. In the 2012 elections he managed to enter Parliament and in the 2015 legislative elections he obtained more than 6 percent of the votes, becoming the third largest party in the country.

Parallel to its success, in 2015 a major trial against the leadership of Golden Dawn began, with very serious accusations: murders, injuring several people with various types of weapons, repeated attacks against migrants, homosexuals and left-wing activists. The main accusation was that Golden Dawn was not a party, but a criminal association and that dozens of its members had used it as a tool to carry on illegal activities. In October 2020, the charges were upheld by an Athens court and Golden Dawn leaders were convicted and sentenced.

From then on, the activity of the party and of those who belonged to it had been marginal, but some of its former leaders had continued to do politics. In the Greek Parliament, the consensus of Golden Dawn had been gathered by the Greek Solution, a party that had managed to obtain 10 seats in the 2019 elections. In turn, the former deputy and former Golden Dawn spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris had founded a new party called Greeks for the Fatherland, which then changed its name to National Party-The Greeks, managing to organize, from the maximum security prison of Domokos, meetings and protests.

Weeks ago, again from prison and through a YouTube channel that has more than 120,000 followers, Kasidiaris launched his electoral campaign for the upcoming legislative elections. Kasidiaris was sentenced in the first instance to 13 years for his involvement in, among other things, the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, but his appeal process has not yet concluded (it is currently ongoing).

Greek law allows most detainees to maintain their civil and political rights and about a month ago Kasidiaris anticipated his willingness to run for parliament in the May elections. After the government’s approval of the amendment and before its confirmation by the Supreme Court, however, he denounced “an unimaginable coup against democracy” carried out by those who according to him want to deny the voice of “hundreds of thousands of voters”. Now, according to what has been decided by the country’s highest court, the party of Kasidiaris and now Kanellopoulos will in any case not be able to participate in the elections, despite the fact that polls show it above 3 percent, the threshold necessary to obtain seats.

For the former left-wing prime minister Alexis Tsipras, leader of the main opposition party Syriza, the affair involving the National Party-The Greeks has done nothing but guarantee him attention and benefit him, just as it has favored the right in general: « I see a big panic on the right in trying to exclude parties like Kasidiaris’. New Democracy wants to annihilate everything on its right in order to have a monopoly on it », he explained. In the electoral campaign, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is probably trying to recover some votes from the far right, for example by leveraging immigration, to secure an absolute majority. Mitsotakis, for example, has announced the extension of the wall built on the Evros river along the entire border that separates Greece from Turkey.

Alongside the “institutional” far-right parties that the courts and now also the government are trying to downsize, several other groups and movements defined as neo-Nazis have remained active in the country, which have carried out, over the years, squad attacks, beatings and various other actions.

The most recent episode is from April 27: a group of neo-Nazis is intervened at the exhibition of a North Macedonian painter who exhibited in Thessaloniki to prevent it from happening by telling him that he «had no right to be there», in Greece, and that they have «relatives and grandparents who sacrificed their lives for the Greekness of Fruit salad”. In fact, nationalists contest the historic agreement signed in 2018 by the government of Alexis Tsipras with the government of North Macedonia on the change of the name of the former Republic of Macedonia (which was part of Yugoslavia) to the Republic of North Macedonia.

The latter has been accused for decades by the Greek extreme right of having appropriated a name and an exclusive cultural and historical identity of a geographical area that once belonged to the Greek world, the region of Macedonia. For the Greek far right, therefore, Macedonia remains a region of Greece, the one where Alexander the Great comes from, and even the name North Macedonia would be used improperly.

Apart from the street movements, the presence of the far right in the various sectors of the administration and the state is very significant in the country: “There is a tradition of the far right in Greece that has its roots in the dictatorship of the colonels,” he said. explained a The world Dimitris Psarras, journalist expert on black extremism. «This nostalgic fringe continues to form what we call parakratos, parallel state. In the police, among senior justice officials, in the business world, the presence of the far right is a reality, which explains why Golden Dawn has enjoyed great impunity for so many years.

If, after the end of the dictatorship in 1974, many right-wing leaders had tried to distance themselves from more extremist movements, others have made exactly the opposite choices, such as the current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Three important ministers in his government come from the far-right party LA.OS (Orthodox Popular Rally).

Makis Voridis is Interior Minister and is a former supporter of the military dictatorship. He began his career in politics within the youth organization of the far-right Epen party, founded by former dictator Georgios Papadopoulos, and in the 1990s he founded the Hellenic Front, an ultranationalist party affiliated with Jean-Marie Le Pen’s French party. The Minister of Health is Thanos Plevris, head of the August 4 Movement, a neo-fascist formation with solids ties with Italian and European neo-fascism.

Until a few years ago, Thanos Plevris took to the streets with Golden Dawn and in 2011 declared that “there can be no border protection without deaths”. He is a lawyer and defended his father (who described himself as a «Nazi, fascist, racist, anti-democratic, anti-Semitic») in a trial in which he was accused of having written an anti-Semitic and Holocaust denier book. Lastly, Adonis Georgiadis is Minister of Development and Vice President of New Democracy: he has been several times accused of anti-Semitic sympathies precisely for having publicly promoted, in his bookstores, the anti-Semitic book by Plevris’s father. Georgiadis in turn wrote a book to argue that “homosexuality in ancient Greece did not exist” and declared that during the so-called revolt of the Athens Polytechnic no one had died.

Once they became ministers, all three of these politicians either retracted or partially apologized for some of their statements. But the fact remains, for Dimitris Psarras e not onlythat all three continue to act as a link between the “institutional” right and the far right and that, with Mitsotakis, New Democracy is no longer a classic European right-wing party: «It has taken a dangerous path for the rule of law , freedom of the press and independence of the judiciary,” Psarras said.