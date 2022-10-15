Listen to the audio version of the article

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said there are tough choices to be made in the area of ​​taxes and spending as he tries to calm the financial markets after weeks of chaos since Prime Minister Liz Truss came to power.

“We have some very difficult decisions ahead of us,” Hunt said in an interview with Sky News on Saturday. “What people want, what markets want, what the country needs now is stability. No chancellor can control the markets. But what I can do is show that we can pay our taxes and spending plans. “

Stability is needed

Hunt also added: “I want to do the right thing for the British people”, thus motivating the choice to work with the government of Liz Truss, where he succeeds Kwasi Kwarteng, who was forced to leave due to the fiscal maneuver announced in parliament, which included a drastic tax cut and the announcement of which caused the pound sterling and markets to collapse. A role – the one he was assigned – that Hunt considers “a great honor” even though, he reiterates, “we have some very difficult decisions ahead of us. The last few weeks have been very tough but the context is obviously the result of the exit from a pandemic and a cost of living crisis. And what people want now is stability. “

Calm the markets

Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as head of the UK stock exchange’s strings on Friday on a dramatic day when Truss fired his longtime ally and made another major turnaround on his economic strategy by demolishing plans to freeze corporate tax next year.

The new chancellor faces a huge challenge to calm the financial markets that have been in turmoil since a massive package of tax cuts was announced last month, raising concerns about how they would be financed. While Truss said canceling his plans will bring £ 18bn ($ 20bn) in cash annually, Bloomberg Economics estimates that around £ 24bn more savings or increased revenue are needed to bring back the debt on a sustainable path.

Some taxes will increase

Spending will not increase as much as people would like, new efficiencies will have to be identified and taxes will not be reduced as fast as desired, some taxes will have to increase. This is the reality of the situation of great challenge that we face ». Here are the difficult decisions referred to by the new UK finance minister. It is not a question of austerity cuts, “as it was in 2010” but – he stressed once again – “we are talking about very difficult decisions”.