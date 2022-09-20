“Take a shower together.” Swiss Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga is promoting measures to reduce energy consumption by 15% this winter: one of her suggestions is that citizens shower together, in short, two. According to the Times, 62-year-old socialist Sommaruga suggests “turning off the computer when not needed, turning off the lights or taking a shower together.”

The proposal was received with disbelief in Switzerland and the owner of the Environment was forced to clarify that the suggestion was aimed at young people, admitting that “after a certain age, showering together is no longer suitable for everyone”.

However, he added that the idea was widely accepted and had the effect of encouraging awareness of the need to save on consumption in the winter months. The media made fun of the proposal by relaunching, among other things, the idea that the Swiss should make love every morning to warm up after turning off the heating in the evening, take a quick shower together and go to the office “arm in arm, after having left the car, the moped and the electric bicycle in the garage ».