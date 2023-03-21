ZV (21) was arrested because there were grounds for suspicion that he had committed the crime of murder.

Source: Mondo

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sremska Mitrovica they arrested ZV (21), due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he had committed the crime of murder. It is suspected that it is in the fight, he hit his father (56) several times in the head and body, who died from his injuries.

By order of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sremska Mitrovica, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours, during which time he will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office with a criminal report.

