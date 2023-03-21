Home World Son beat his father to death in Sremska Mitrovica | Info
ZV (21) was arrested because there were grounds for suspicion that he had committed the crime of murder.

Source: Mondo

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sremska Mitrovica they arrested ZV (21), due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he had committed the crime of murder. It is suspected that it is in the fight, he hit his father (56) several times in the head and body, who died from his injuries.

By order of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sremska Mitrovica, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours, during which time he will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office with a criminal report.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

  • 0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm
  • 011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm
  • 062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

