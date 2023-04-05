Elvis, remember that name! You know the last name Krečmar if you watched a handball match once.

Like dad, like son! It used to be Stefan Krecmar was the best left winger in the world, he won silver at the World, European and Olympic Games with Germany, and now that he has turned 50, he watches his son dominate on the handball court! At the age of 14, Elvis Krečmar plays so well that he was invited to the national team!

“I am very happy about his call, now there is no way for him to slow down“, said Stefan Krečmar, the sports director of Fuhse these days, about his son. For Germany, Stefan Krečmar scored 821 goals in 218 matches, with Magdeburg he won the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the EHF Cup, and now his son plays for the junior team of Magdeburg .

Even daughter Lucy Mary, who is 22 years old, followed in her father’s footsteps and successfully plays handball, and her father could not be prouder. “Lucy is playing very well and Elvis is on the right track. What more can I ask for? It could have been anything, Elvis also played football, but fortunately he chose handball. He’s a real rocket. While his daughter avoids mentioning his last name, he already signs autographs around school and is a fantastic player. He is ready for the Bundesliga“, said Krečmar senior.

Elvis will only turn 15 on April 11, he was born in 2008 and entered the list of 36 candidates for the German junior team led by Joachen Bepler. He will play with a generation two years older and it will not be easier for him.

“The fact that Elvis, as someone who in 2008 managed to stand out while playing for a team one year older, shows his ability. He is a defender, he has a strong shot, he is very fast and he has a start“, said the selector.

In the Krečmar family, everything started with Peter, Stefan’s father, and Elvis’ grandfather, who played in East Germany in the 1960s. Later, he was the selector of the women’s national team of the Democratic Republic of Germany, and Grandma Waltraud was the best handball player in the world in her time and made 217 appearances for the national team. Now a new generation of Krečmar is at work, we will see how successful it is. So far it’s working – great.

