Stefan Šaj performed first in the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest, and a few moments before the start, he spoke about the tragedy he recently experienced.

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

The final of “Songs for Eurovision”, where Serbia will choose its representative for Eurovision, which is held in Liverpool, has officially started!

Host Dragana Kosjerina once again “blown away” with her appearance, and 16 contestants are fighting for their place in the most prestigious music competition, and the last race in Belgrade was opened by Stefan Miljković Šaj with the song “From pillow to pillow”. In the conversation with the media, the singer did not hide that he has nervousness, but also that he recently experienced a great tragedy.

“We always have stage fright. I didn’t relax, the pressure is even greater, and I’m performing for the first time. I really didn’t expect all this. I’m glad that they didn’t favor me from the beginning. Only when I go on stage does the stage fright disappear,” said the singer, and then he answered to whom he feels the greatest duty and gratitude for his participation.

“I feel the greatest duty to my dad. He passed away right before the competition and he would be very proud to see me. I did it mostly for him. For him I would like to win, as well as for the people who love me.”concludes the first competitor.

This is how his performance in the final looked like:

(MONDO/ Srbijadanas)