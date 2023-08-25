Song of Nunu reveals the gameplay in a video

Riot Forge and Tequila Works have released a video showing the gameplay of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Storyan adventure starring the League of Legends champions Nunu and Willump.

Developed by Tequila Works and published by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story takes players on the journey of a lifetime in the company of Nunu and Willump, two inseparable friends on a hunt for answers, in an immersive story-driven game. Along the way, fans will discover the unbreakable bond of this duo and meet legendary champions, all the while unlocking the secrets of the Freljord, a beautiful but treacherous region of League of Legends.

Players will traipse, climb and slide throughout the Freljord, a frigid region filled with fearsome blizzards, vicious wolves, and magic. Players will have to use their heads to survive the frost and discover the secrets hidden beneath the ice.

We leave you with the video.

MX Video – Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

