The album of U2 “songs of surrender” comes in this super deluxe edition which contains 40 songs spread across four discs, with 10 tracks on each disc, chosen by the band member on the album. We have presented them below sorted by band member. Non-super deluxe versions will contain 16 or 20 songs. A HUGE track list:

(Edge Disc | Larry Disc):

“One” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:36) “Where the Streets Have No Name” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (04:17) “Stories for Boys” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (02:51) “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:58) “Out of Control” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (04:09) “Beautiful Day” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:53) “Bad” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (05:31) “Every Breaking Wave” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (05:11) “Walk On (Ukraine)” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (04:07) “Pride (In the Name of Love)” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:57) “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (05:17) “Get Out of Your Own Way” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:27) “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (04:34) “Red Hill Mining Town” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (05:02) “Ordinary Love” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:13) “Sometimes You Can’t Make it On Your Own” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (05:00) “Invisible” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (04:23) “Dirty Day” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:57) “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (03:29) “City of Blinding Lights” (Songs of Surrender Version) – U2 (04:55)

(Adam Disc | Bono Disc):

“Vertigo” (Songs of Surrender Version) (03:29) – U2 “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:15) – U2 “Electrical Storm” (Songs of Surrender) (04:13) – U2 “The Fly” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:02) – U2 “If God Will Send His Angels” (Songs of Surrender Version) (05:15) – U2 “Desire” (Songs of Surrender Version) (02:56) – U2 “Until the End of the World” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:44) – U2 “Song for Someone” (Songs of Surrender Version) (03:48) – U2 “All I Want is You” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:28) – U2 “Peace on Earth” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:22) – U2 “With or Without You” (Songs of Surrender Version) (03:14) – U2 “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” (Songs of Surrender Version) (05:03) – U2 “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:13) – U2 “Lights of Home” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:20) – U2 “Cedarwood Road” (Songs of Surrender Version) (03:24) – U2 “I Will Follow” (Songs of Surrender Version) (03:40) – U2 “Two Hearts Beat as One” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:08) – U2 “Miracle Drug” (Songs of Surrender Version) (03:35) – U2 “The Little Things That Give You Away” (Songs of Surrender Version) (04:52) – U2 “40” (Songs of Surrender Version) (03:03) – U2

The disc is available for purchase on Amazon and it appears in the top 10 of the best sellers, exactly in seventh place in the month of March. The prices are around 40 euros for the CD version and around 124 euros for the vinyl version. U2 fans will therefore be able to enjoy this "greatest hits" version with the best songs of the band who has a remarkable career behind them. As you can see from the tracklist all the songs have the wording (Songs of surrender version) to underline that the songs have certainly been revisited and improved for today's times, clearly we are talking about audio quality, because everything else touched by U2 is fine. as it was and as it always will be.