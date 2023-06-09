Home » Sonic Superstars annunciato al Summer Game Fest
Sonic Superstars annunciato al Summer Game Fest

Even the blue hedgehogs get a makeover, this is definitely the case with Sonic in Sonic Superstars. Sega has in fact announced a new title in the Sonic saga where, in addition to completely renewed graphics, new powers and new game dynamics are introduced. Sonic Superstars is expected in stores in the fall of this year. You can find it below.

MX Video – Sonic Superstars

