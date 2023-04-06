Meet Sonja Milosavljević, a girl who, by removing her wig due to alopecia, freed herself from a secret that prevented her from living life to the fullest.

Source: K1 Television/Printcsreen, Instagram/__s_o_nj_a__

“They told me: how many bald chicks do you see in town? Take off that wig, show off your style and be special. It’s not that easy. It has to come to you, to feel that you are ready. Being special by your own will is something entirely different. But when it imposes itself on you, you need time to digest, accept the new you and everything that it brings with you”, is the beginning of the post of Sonja Milosavljević, who is struggling with alopecia.

“It’s been three months since I shaved her head. Actually, I didn’t really have much to shave, most of the hair fell out on its own. She’s a woman alopecia. They don’t know anything about it, they say: an autoimmune disease most often caused by stress. I’ve been wearing wigs ever since. It’s cool that I can change my hair in a minute, that I can get ready to go out even faster and that I can watch a movie while my hair is being washed. It’s not cool that you’re wearing a hat all the time. It’s not cool that I feel fake. When I meet people, I get the impression that I’m lying to them about myself. It was as if I introduced myself under a different name. It’s alopecia, it made me constantly have to explain myself.

They told me: you are the king, most girls would kill themselves in your place. I did a lot of research about my illness, looked for other people’s experiences. Is it possible that supposedly many women here have the same problem, and so few openly talk about it? Is this some kind of shame here? If I had only one wish, my wish would not be for my hair to grow. I have better wishes. It’s good that I didn’t build my self-confidence on physical appearance, it seems that I really attract people because of something deeper that I carry inside me. I am far from being in place now. There are also terrible days. And that’s ok. I am yet to understand why this was given to me. Until then… Don’t be shocked when you meet me without a wig, my bald head and I plan to conquer the city“, read the announcement that brought Serbia to its feet.

Source: K1 Television/Printcsreen

Sonja Milosavljević is fighting alopecia, the same disease that caused Will Smith to hit Rok, the host who insulted his wife. Jadi Pinkett Smith discovered this disease in 2018, and she boldly said that the hair she lost in just one day would not affect her, nor would she cover the loss with wigs.

It’s alopecia sudden loss of hair or facial or body hair in seals. Causes can be hereditary, medical or due to hormonal changes. This specific form of autoimmune disease can be inherited from both parents. Approximately one third of women have a problem with alopecia at some point in their lives, and Sonja Milosavljević proved on K1 television that self-confidence conquers the world, not physical appearance.

“The rollercoaster of emotions is actually always there, regardless of whether I have hair or not. My biggest downfall was when I lost my eyebrows. Some would say ‘You lost all your hair, now your eyebrows are a problem’. Yes, my eyebrows are important to me. Everyone has their own trigger. I was at the bottom and I came out even stronger. I got to know a completely different meaning of all this and it means a lot to me. It is an autoimmune disease that is genetically in me. When I thought that summer was coming and all that it brings, I couldn’t bring myself to bother with a wig. By nature I am transparent and I don’t want to put on another identity for the public. I am more beautiful to myself when I am completely realistic and not masking myself. That was my first step in healing,” said Sonja.

The first seals on her head started to appear when she was in elementary school, and then they took off.

“It was a small seal that appeared. I did all the examinations and we found that there was no focal point in the body. We prescribed it for stress, treated it locally and then you realize that there is no treatment. No traumatic experience happened. There were several more recurrences times and I became calm because the doctor told me that my hair will always grow and continue,” said Sonja and added:

“These proportions started only last year. I almost didn’t even notice the seals before. I fought with it very successfully because they were small in size, they were often not visible, I moved my hair to one side and that was how it was solved. In addition to applying therapy, visits homeopath, I helped myself to look in the mirror and say to myself ‘It will be great when my hair grows’. However, the process could not be stopped. 15 more seals appeared, which were joined into wholes, and at one moment, when it could no longer be hidden, I buy the first wig. I say to myself ‘Okay, I solved my problem in one day. I bought a wig’“, said Sonja.

As he says, there are three strands left which she “selfishly kept for herself, because it was all that was left”.

“Everything comes on its own, it takes time, but it comes. That’s when I decided to shave my head and continue wearing a wig. I took a picture and started showing it to all the people who know me. I buy their reactions, which are interesting to me, but I was preparing myself for something i know is coming i told myself this is it that I want to finally reveal my secret that is harassing me“, Sonja said and sent a strong message to women:

“I’m grateful to the guys who at that time didn’t stop looking at me with the eyes that were looking at me. They were just a phenomenal support, they’re great. It is important for women to understand that men will not like anything less than that. You realize that you attracted them with something other than your physical appearance,” Sonja Milosavljević said with a smile.

Even Sonja’s profile on Instagram speaks of her charisma. It says in the description “verbally the strongest”, and the last photo in the series won the sympathy of network users. She posed in her underwear and posted a humorous caption that read:

“Don’t ask me anything, I don’t know where my soul is, where my head is”.

Source: Instagram/__s_o_nj_a__

(WORLD)