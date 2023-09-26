Sonora Stations celebrates its autumn edition of 2023

After the winter, spring and autumn editions, this weekend Sound Stations puts an end to the year of its tenth anniversary with a powerful autumn edition that will fill the Navarrese town of Cascante with music and activities.

As we told you a month ago in a special where we reviewed the history of the initiative, the adventure began when those responsible for what would become Estaciones Sonoras, decided to create Radio Cierzo, with the intention of energizing the cultural life of this small Navarrese town. Ten years later, the festival has become one of the most important events in the Navarrese Ribera.

To say goodbye to this very special year, they have put together a juicy musical poster with names such as Xoel López, Shinova, Ladilla Rusa, Arde Bogotá, Shinova, Carlangas, Deluxe… In addition to other activities such as the Gastro Estación, with the participation of chefs Pepe Solla, Nacho Gómara and Leandro Gil.

Friday September 29

Old School Courtyard

– Between bands: DJ Funk Fatale –

19:05 Andrea Santiago

20:30 Shinova

22:40 Deluxe

01:00 Russian Crab

02:30 DJCut vs Visuals DJlento

Plaza de los Fueros

14:00 Gastro Station: Pepe Solla – Nacho Gómara – Leandro Gil

16:00 At the sea

17:15 Cowards

Old School Courtyard

– Between bands: DJ Cut –

19:15 Usage

20:15 Carlangas

22:15 Joel Lopez

00:20 Bogotá burns

02:00 Angel Carmona DJ

