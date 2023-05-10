Sonorama Ribera Ibiza announces Arde Bogotá, Natalia Lacunza and more

Well, we already have the first information about what will be the third edition of Sonorama Ribera Ibiza, both in terms of dates and the first artists that will be part of its poster. The festival will be held on October 5, 6 and 7, 2023 in Sant Josep (Ibiza) and the protagonists that we already know will be Arde Bogotá, Shinova, Natalia Lacunza, Depedro, La Bien Querida, Joven Dolores, Get lost, Bauer, The Grooves y We Are Not DJ’s.

Thanks to the collaboration of the Sant Josep Town Hall and the Ibiza Council, it will also carry out a wide variety of activities, many of them for families, which we will also report on again. The programming will be divided into two different scenarios: Auditorium Caló de S’Oli (concerts, parallel activities and food trucks between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.) and Venice Bay (concerts and food trucks from 6 pm). The acts of the Auditorium will be freely accessible.

More information and tickets on the festival’s official website. Pre-sale is now available for Sonorama Ribera buyers and former Sonorama Ribera Ibiza buyers. You can also get a hotel pack plus subscription that you can buy by going directly to the websites of the Paradiso Art Hotel and Grand Paradiso Ibiza hotels and making your reservation with the code “SONORAMA23”.