soon the announcement of the new Mortal Kombat, will it be a reboot?

YouTube channel of Mortal Kombat recently shared a new video (below), titled “It’s almost time“, in which the hands of a clock can be seen, with the hour hand pointing to the number 12, while the second hand proceeds inexorably towards the number 12 only to suddenly stop and make a leap to the number 1.

The video obviously alludes to Mortal Kombat 12the next episode of the series, informing us that soon we will have news of the title. However, the enigmatic video could have revealed even more to us.

The fact that the second hand skips the number 12 going directly to 1 could indicate a change in series numbering, and instead of Mortal Kombat 12 we will have Mortal Kombat 1. Several sources, including the authoritative journalist Jesus Cordenhave in fact reported that NetherRealm is not working on a sequel to the series but on a real rebootwhich will reset the history of the characters in the series starting all over again, actually from one.

But not only that: according to these rumors, the game it could come out very soon, even in Septemberand Kombat Pass will include guest characters from other Warner Bros properties, such as the DC character Peacemaker (made famous by John Cena’s performance in Suicide Squad), and even Homelander from The Boys series.

To find out if it’s all true we will probably have to wait a little longer: according to the developers, the announcement is imminent! We leave you with the video teaser below.