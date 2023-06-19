Sophie Ellis-Bextor, critic of her album Hana (2023)

Despite themes such as ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ or the contents in ‘Make a Scene’, Sophie Ellis-Bextor decided at the beginning of the last decade to give his career a turnaround, especially after the flop in sales of his own ‘Make a Scene’(eleven). The movement was effective, and recovered public with ‘Wanderlust’ (14), so he stayed in those parts with ‘Family’(16), and in this ‘HANA’ he continues betting on a more leisurely rhythm within his fondness for the dance floor. Thus, both his ‘Kitchen Disco’ sessions in the pandemic and the single on the loose ‘Hyptonized’ they remain as parentheses, Ellis-Bextor preferring here an adult sound in which it sometimes reminds of the majesty of Kate Bush, sometimes it approaches progressive, but it is always closer to horns and pianos than to the point more disco than before. defined her.

The artist tells NME that she started writing it just before the pandemic, during a family trip to Tokyo that she took at the beginning of 2020, “and shortly after, when we couldn’t travel anywhere, that trip would become a landscape to turn to in my mind.” With those feelings in mind, and also mourning the death of her stepfather (“but also the fact that mourning is the other side of love, the legacy of wanting to move on and live the best you can in his name” ), Ellis-Bextor reunites with Ed Harcourt (also known for his work with The Libertines) on what is already his third album with the producer.

Perhaps, in the midst of all the disco revival, it would have been a better idea for Sophie to recover that side of hers, but she has chosen to continue with that expansion of sounds, it seems that she is already closing the trilogy. And the truth is ‘HANA’ maintains the elegant path that seems to be the goal of the author of ‘Read My Lips’with highlights like the single ‘Breaking the circle’, ‘Until the wheels fall off’ (which at times seems to be from Sharon Van Etten), the almost dreamlike ‘Tokyo’ o ‘Hearing in color’which would have been a perfect closure. ‘Broken Toy’ not bad, but it looks like the stream was accidentally dropped, and ‘We’ve been watching you’ (in which it seems that from one moment to the next, Sophie is going to start singing that song about “don’t dream it, be it”) would be nice as a bonus track. Definitely, Sophie Ellis-Bextor he doesn’t discover anything in this work, and can sometimes be somewhat indistinguishable in his cuts, but he also delivers a much more solid album than his two previous siblings.

