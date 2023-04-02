Starlet Soraja Vučelić spoke to the media for the first time after she gave birth to a son, whom the proud parents named Khan.

Source: Soraja/Instagram

Now, for the first time, she spoke in front of the cameras about the change, family life, but also the baby from whom she is not separated, as well as the businessman to whom she gave a son and skillfully hides him from the public – “Now I am complete. I completed my happiness. I can’t pretend to be displeased with who Khan looks like. Maybe there is another one already. I hid well that I was in a different state. I get up every two hours, everything depends on the baby, I usually go to sleep at 10 when he does too. I wake up to feed him. It’s sweet pain. Khan is a wonderful child, he neither cries nor is demanding,” the starlet began.

Vučelić revealed whether she already plans to expand her family: “I didn’t plan this either. I love children basically. There is nothing more beautiful than a baby. I would like Kan to have a brother, I think I’m more for male children. At least two more, if there were three of them. That is my wish. If I had known pregnancy was so easy, I wouldn’t have waited so long. I will do everything for my child, I will make everything easier for him. First of all, I want to give him love, but I will try to make sure he doesn’t miss anything. I always said I wouldn’t be a strict parent, but I’m already jealous when someone holds or feeds him. I already have a name for Khan’s brother too. I also have a female name planned, if it’s a girl.”



See description I DIDN’T PLAN A BABY, I WOULD LIKE TO FALL INTO OBLIVION! For the first time after giving birth, Soraja revealed what was bothering her partner Hide description Source: CourierNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: Soraja/InstagramNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: Soraja/InstagramNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Izvor: Instagram/sorajavucelic/screenshotNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: Soraja/InstagramNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

“I turned off Instagram because I wanted to enjoy my pregnancy and focus only on that. I would like to turn off those networks forever, so as not to expose myself. And I really enjoyed it. I don’t like it when I read about myself. I can’t wait for the baby to grow up so I can enjoy it with him and go everywhere. My partner is bothered by my media appearances,” she told the “Premiere Weekend Special”, and then revealed that she plans to retire into the media underground.

“I would like to fall into oblivion, I prefer to be anonymous. I would like to take this opportunity to ask journalists to stop writing about me. I do everything as I feel, nothing for the sake of others, I also like being illegal. I never dreamed of a luxurious life, everything happened to me spontaneously. Now that Khan came into the world I am complete. I can’t wait to get home to hug Kan,” said Vučelić, who recently showed off her branded baby stroller.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!