Home World Soraja Photoshop comments | Entertainment
World

Soraja Photoshop comments | Entertainment

by admin
Soraja Photoshop comments | Entertainment

Soraja Vučelić is again the target of comments due to exaggeration in Photoshop.

Source: Instagram/sorajavucelic

For a long time, she was the target of comments due to obvious exaggeration in Photoshop, and when she appeared, almost no one recognized her at first. For days, her pictures were the main topic on Twitter, and the starlet apparently does not care about the difference, as well as the name-calling. Soraja made a carom out of the picture again!

A photo appeared on her Instagram where she posed in a black dress with a deep cleavage, while her breasts, but this time her hands, were of completely unrealistic proportions. There was no end in sight to the comments:

“Does this woman have eyes and taste?”, “No one looks like this”, “Her arms and breasts are bigger than her head”, “She’s joking, I hope”, are just some of them.

See Soraja live and on Instagram:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  The US military once shot hundreds of civilians in Afghanistan killed. _Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Sampdoria lost to Cremonese, statement by Dejan Stanković...

Yellen: «Bank crisis behind us, the US economy...

Men and Women, previews, Maria De Filippi and...

Queen Elizabeth, the latest revelations: from fear of...

Three people from Jaj were killed in a...

Tel Aviv, the anti-Netanyahu march pays tribute to...

How is Berlusconi? Zangrillo, “Difficult situation, we are...

Sampdoria lost to Cremonese | Sport

Mića Berić on Partizan and entering the Top...

«We will need an exceptional performance against a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy