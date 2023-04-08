Soraja Vučelić is again the target of comments due to exaggeration in Photoshop.

Source: Instagram/sorajavucelic

For a long time, she was the target of comments due to obvious exaggeration in Photoshop, and when she appeared, almost no one recognized her at first. For days, her pictures were the main topic on Twitter, and the starlet apparently does not care about the difference, as well as the name-calling. Soraja made a carom out of the picture again!

A photo appeared on her Instagram where she posed in a black dress with a deep cleavage, while her breasts, but this time her hands, were of completely unrealistic proportions. There was no end in sight to the comments:

“Does this woman have eyes and taste?”, “No one looks like this”, “Her arms and breasts are bigger than her head”, “She’s joking, I hope”, are just some of them.

See Soraja live and on Instagram:

