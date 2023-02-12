Home World Soraja was born Fun
Soraja Vučelić became a mother, and her son was born in Switzerland, from where she will soon go to the country where she will live with her family.

Source: Soraja/Instagram

Starlet Soraja Vučelić gave birth today and gave birth to a healthy boy whom his parents named Khan!

The birth went well, and the heir received the highest marks from the doctor, it says Courier. The new mom feels great, and only a small number of Soraya’s close people know that her first child has arrived.

“Soraja is overjoyed! She became a mother and now her whole world is subordinated to the new role of a parent. She is fascinated by her baby. She does not let go of her son in her arms. She loved him from the first moment she saw him,” said a source close to the starlet who gave birth in a hospital in Switzerland, but will live with his family in Russia.

“She managed her pregnancy in Zurich with her chosen doctor, but she will soon fly to Moscow, where she will live. The baby will receive a Russian passport and their base will be there. She has turned off social media and is turning over a new life page,” the source added.

