A story of relationships that ended badly, with relative pregnancies, has upset the lives of three girls and the tranquility of a small town in the Sorano area. One of the three, the first who has already given birth to the child, is now taking the man to court for recognition of paternity. The two had embarked on a relationship last February, they had met before she became an employee, they had moved in almost immediately and then they had the nice surprise: a baby on the way. However, after a while, the girl didn’t feel like continuing to work, particularly because of the shifts and her relationship, because of this she was shipwrecked, with the entrepreneur becoming progressively colder and harder in the comparisons to her.

The two split in August. At first the future father declares that he wants to contribute to the costs of the pregnancy and the future of his son, but after a while he changes his mind and asks for a DNA test which he does not submit to. He is asked to pay for the paternity exam, at which point he steps back.

Meanwhile, the man begins a new relationship with another employee of his company and gets her pregnant. The ex-girlfriend finds out through social media, where the new couple shares a video of the “baby shower”, the pre-natal party in which the gender of the baby is usually revealed.

In between we don’t know what happened, but when the first woman starts the court proceedings for the recognition of paternity, disappointed and heartbroken, the mother, interviewed by Il Messaggero reveals: «My daughter was the first victim of this person, but luckily she has a mother who will give her all the support she needs. I hope it will be like this for the second and third as well». And this is how a third woman emerges, also employed in the man’s business, who also became pregnant. She the latter, she should give birth in October.

The first hearing for the recognition of paternity will be held on 21 September in the court of Cassino.