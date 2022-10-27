Vladimir Putin ended his almost four hours on the stage of the Valdai Club in Moscow with a joke about the lack of gas in Europe, between speech and question and answer session. «An acquaintance of mine in Germany – says Putin – told me this story. A son asks his father: “Why is he so cold?”. “Because Russia attacked Ukraine”, replies the father. “And what do we have to do with it?”. “We have imposed sanctions on Russia”. “Because?”. “To make the Russians suffer”. “But sorry dad, are we Russians?” ».