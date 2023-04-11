Home World “Sorry for the boos at the ‘Barbera’”
"Sorry for the boos at the 'Barbera'"

by admin
"Sorry for the boos at the 'Barbera'"

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

1′ READING PALERMO – After the 0-0 draw between Palermo and Cosenza, the rosanero defender Ivan Marconi spoke at the press conference to comment on the match: “Too bad, tonight didn’t go as we wanted and that is…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Cosenza, Marconi: “I’m sorry for the boos at the ‘Barbera’” appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

