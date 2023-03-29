A long article, which in English is called «long form», to apologize. An article enriched with old photographs, maps, portraits, edited with the attention that is usually dedicated to great works, investigations, reportages. And in fact, it was a two-year investigation with an eloquent title: “How we discovered the ties of the founders of the Guardian with slavery.” The The Guardianthe most important English newspaper, publishes the evidence that John Edward Taylorjournalist and cotton merchant who founded the newspaper in 1821, “and at least nine of its eleven financiers, they adopted slave practices mainly through the textile industry».

In the survey signed by the researcher Cassandra Gooptarwith the help of colleagues from the University of Nottingham and the Study of Slavery department at the University of Hull, are found all steps of the independent research started in 2020after the protests of the movement Black lives matter – born in America and arrived as far as England – which led to the confirmation of the newspaper’s past.

It reads: “Taylor had multiple connections through partnerships in the manufacturing firm Oakden & Taylor and the cotton merchant Shuttleworth, Taylor & Co, which imported large quantities of raw cotton produced by slaves in the Americas.” After analyzing an old bill book, the researchers were able to identify relationships between John Edward Taylor and the South Carolina and Georgia plantations.