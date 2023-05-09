Sorry we are Australian tourists | Info

A photo of a red “Renault” with Belgrade license plates in Croatia caused different reactions on social networks in the region.

Source: Tweet/Niko

A photo of this car with Belgrade license plates in Zagreb has gone viral because of the paper stuck to the trunk that says “Sorry, we are Australian tourists“.

The message is printed on A4 paper and is in a plastic paper sleeve that is glued to the trunk of the car. Numerous comments appeared under the photo…

According to the Croatian media, Australian tourists “thoroughly studied the history of Serbia and Croatia” and, it is assumed, for these reasons, they left such a message, for “preventive reasons” (they are referring to the not infrequent incidents when cars with Serbian license plates are damaged in Croatia) .

Whether it’s funny or sad, judge for yourself.

(WORLD/World.rs)