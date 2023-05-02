“Sortisia”: The witch is back and is bold and fearless.

Witches, gods, mythological and folkloric creatures of literature in a dynamic story full of fights with that touch of humor that makes the work immediately captivating. All this is “Sortisia” with drawings and screenplay by Lorenzo Balocco and colors by Mariarosaria Landolfi.

But who is Sortisia?

She is a young (looking) witch, daughter of Cerunno father of the sky of Atlantean lineage and of the priestess Lydda the witch of the sea.

As a girl, his father made him forge the powerful sword Haras from the dwarves, whose magical briar blade was extracted from the root of Yggdrasil and gave him the epithet of Goddess of Wood.

She turns out to be heir to the throne, herald of the Wild Hunt and Queen of witches, to become one she must eliminate the usurper of this title, Aradia, a vampire witch with powerful magical abilities who killed Sortisia’s mother.

To do this he must first of all regain his status as a divinity, after having asked his father to take his place in the past but the Norms had rejected the request. Altered by this refusal, the girl gathered an army of black rams and transformed them into Mauthones, these turned against their mistress and only the intervention of King Beatrik and her father Cerunno with the sacrifice of the former saved humanity. This fact caused Sortisia to lose the rank of Demigod.

Centuries after the danger of Aradia, he convinces the divinities to restore divine status to the witch, who needs her army, thus awakening the Mauthones, with whom she enters the city of Turin to face the usurper….

Fantastic, non-trivial comic strip full of historical and legendary references from Pietro Micca to Conte Verde, from Mjollnir (Thor’s hammer) to the deity Pan, all with a captivating drawing with a rough stroke (reminiscent of the mangaka Shinichi Hiromoto) but detailed that enhances the mystical atmosphere, with a bold, ironic, badass protagonist like Sortisia who will stop at nothing. A character who does not pause too much to reflect, making mental journeys on the essence of life and death, for her it is essential to act and achieve the goal by any means.

The slightly dark pastel colors allow you to breathe that fantasy air made of magic and unique creatures, transporting the enthusiast on a journey between reality and fantasy, thanks to well-existing places.

Pure action, she is the best, which can be a sexy girl like the most fearsome demon (sometimes reminiscent of Hellboy), so much so that any creature that stands in front of it can only have one end: to be eliminated. The emotions for the reader are not finished yet and who knows what other divine undertakings the witch Sortisia will undertake.