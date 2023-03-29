Emergency SOS via satellite: the innovative iPhone 14 security service

Apple this week launched the satellite emergency SOS security service for customers in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Available on all iPhone 14 models, this innovative technology allows the user to send and receive messages with emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, customers can now use the Find My app to share their location via satellite and reassure friends and family while traveling in an area without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

How does it work

Satellite Emergency SOS is available on all models in the iPhone 14 lineup, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This technology builds on existing features that are vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, medical records, emergency contacts and sharing your location on theWhere’s app.

Thanks to a combination of specially designed hardware components and deeply integrated software, all models in the iPhone 14 line can connect directly to a satellite.

Satellite Emergency SOS service allows the user to connect to a satellite to share critical information with emergency services, family and friends.

What to do in case of emergency?

When a user needs help, even if he is unable to dial 112, he can call emergency services by holding down the side key and one of the volume keys. The easy-to-use interface guides you through a short questionnaire that helps answer vital questions with a few simple taps, which are relayed to responders in the initial message. This way, rescuers are able to quickly understand the user’s situation and location.

After surveythe interface guides the user to the point in the sky where to point iPhone to connect and send the initial message.



The message includes the user’s responses to the questionnaire, location, altitude, iPhone battery level and medical record, if enabled. If needed, the transcript of the interaction with dispatch center specialists can also be shared with the user’s emergency contacts.

The satellite Emergency SOS service was launched in Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States at the end of last year and has already helped save lives.

The service is free for two years starting from the moment you activate a new iPhone 14 model.