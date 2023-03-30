Sooner or later it had to happen. Just two days after its launch on its Metaverse digital marketplace, Sotheby’s had to suspend the «Natively Digital: Glitch-ism» auction, due to the controversies raised by several artists regarding the total absence of female artists in the catalog and the consequent withdrawal from session of the work of Patrick Amadon.

«Sotheby’s pauses Natively Digital: Glitch-ism to correct the imbalance of the sale and relaunch it with a representation that is more attentive to gender equity and diversity», the English house announces in a tweet.

A big misstep (read error) for a project dedicated precisely to the «glitch» to failure, to error and to the art that can derive from it, traveled by many female artists and queer research, starting, to mention just one rather well-known case, from that of the curator Legacy Russell, author of the book-manifesto Glitch Feminism.

Instead, and to find out just scroll through the catalog of 21 “glitch” artists curated by Sotheby’s, there was not a single female artist or one who identifies as female.

An error that may appear to be a citation, that of the exclusion of women artists in the catalogue, and instead it is only an error. And serious too.

The history of art «glitch»

Glitch (from the German glitschen, «slipping») is a term which, originally used in the electrotechnical field, indicates the presence of an unpredictable error, a sudden defect in the sequence of codes that make up a specific audio or video content. If around the mid-nineties the glitch aesthetic retained a certain punk nihilism aimed at creating an unsettling act of denial towards the image, in the contemporary era it seems to have been completely cleared through customs. From hip hop video clips (the emblematic cases of Kayne West and A$AP Mob) to Cartoon Network cartoons, the glitch has now become such an accepted and abused language that it has even inspired the launch of applications and software capable of adding to photos and videos of the filters with characteristic bright colors and, at the same time, rarefied.

However, this kind of aesthetic has not remained exclusively bound to the digital sphere. Turning our gaze to international contemporary art, in fact, we see how the sculptures of Tony Cragg, the large disintegrated carpets of Faig Ahmed or the urban interventions of Felipe Pantone, just to name a few, manage to translate the same concepts of liquidity and expansion typical of glitch manipulations.