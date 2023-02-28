Home World Soul Hackers 2 e Merge & Blade
Soul Hackers 2 e Merge & Blade

Soul Hackers 2 e Merge & Blade

We inform you that two new titles are available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: This is SEGA’s JRPG Soul Hackers 2 and the fantasy strategy-puzzler Merge & Bladelaunched just today and which therefore arrives in the service at day one.

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

