Soulwax return to the stage and will pass through Spain

The Belgian band led by the brothers Stephen and David Dewaele –also known to be 2manydjs– is currently working on a new live show with a full band that will combine electronics with rock and that they will take to stages throughout Europe, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and, of course, Spain.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday, September 29, and will be those corresponding to the concerts in Madrid (January 23, 2024, La Riviera) and Barcelona (January 24, Razzmatazz). Tickets will be available at www.lasttour.org y seetickets.com/es.

The news of their return to the stage comes at a key moment for the brothers, who have just been awarded the legendary award Outstanding Contribution To Music Award In Association With Merlin en los AIM Awards this year in recognition of their decades of work and influence.

